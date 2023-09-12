Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has “five years left” of touring due to “constant pain”









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has suggested he’ll only be able to tour for another “five years” due to the “constant pain” it causes his body.

Taylor, who is set to release his new album CMF2 on September 15th, is currently on a solo tour throughout North America following a series of summer festivals with Slipknot. Later this year, he’ll play dates in the United Kingdom, including performances at Manchester Academy and the Eventim Apollo in London.

However, during a new interview with Rock Feed, Taylor played down the possibility of maintaining this hectic touring schedule for the long-term future. “I’ve already said that physically I maybe have five years left, but at the same time, I go out of my way to really try to take care of myself,” the singer admitted.

Taylor continued: “Now I have a lot of fucking miles on me. It’s hard for me. People don’t realise this, but when I walk, I’m almost in constant pain. It’s the knees, it’s my feet. I have a broken toe on this foot. I have gout across my feet. It gets up into my joints and shit. Yeah, it’s tough. I’m not as nimble as I used to be. I’m not 35 anymore. It’s hard, but there are ways to do shows that don’t require being that crazy now.”

The Slipknot leader also explained how touring “doesn’t lend itself to being healthy”, adding: “You eat, like, shit and sleep like shit. And nine times out of ten, you’re gonna play like shit. We don’t want that. So it’s tough.”

He elaborated: “Even a guy at my level, it’s not always laid-out catering and the best food and the best people. Sometimes it’s a soggy sandwich at 12:30 in the morning, and you’re looking at it, going, ‘If I put this in my body, I’m gonna throw up. People don’t fucking get that. Our crew gets it even worse, ’cause they have to fucking go in, make sure everything’s good, and then they can go fucking take a nap. So it’s not gravy all the time, man. It’s tough. It’s hard fucking work. Even at our level, it’s hard work.”

Watch the full interview below.