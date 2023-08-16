Corey Taylor releases new single ‘Talk Sick’









One month ahead of the release of his second solo album, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has released a new single entitled ‘Talk Sick’.

‘Talk Sick’ marks the third track to be released from Taylor’s upcoming record, CMF2. “That sick guitar at the beginning, I played that through a speaker about the size of a coffee cup,” the musician said in a statement. “It made it sound violent; you feel like you’re being stung by bees who are playing along to the Sex Pistols.”

He continued: “There’s an element of spiritual regurgitation, trying to purge yourself of demons that have been clinging to you because of prior relationships – romantic or otherwise. You realise those people bring a certain asshole side out of you that you don’t necessarily want in your life. It’s about trying to lance that boil and get that sickness out of you.”

Taylor also recently confirmed Slipknot’s plans to release their “long lost” album Look Outside Your Window next year.

“I was talking to Clown [bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’ about it [the record] the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it,” Taylor said in a new interview.

He continued: “I was like, ‘Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ He says, ‘Fuck, Taylor – you just got too much shit.’” Taylor then confirmed: “It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!”

This November, Taylor returns to the UK for a five-date headline tour, playing shows in Leeds, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, and London.

CMF2 will be released on September 15th via BMG, listen to ‘Talk Sick’ below.