Corey Taylor confirms Slipknot to release “long-lost” album next year









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has confirmed the metal band are set to release their “long-lost” album Look Outside Your Window next year.

The LP was originally recorded in 2008 during the making of All Hope Is Gone, but is still yet to see the light of day. The news arrives after Slipknot previously revealed plans to release Look Outside Your Window in 2020 while they were on tour, but the Covid-19 pandemic led to another delay.

“I was talking to Clown [bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’ about it [the record] the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it,” Taylor said in a new interview.

He continued to NME: “I was like, ‘Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ He says, ‘Fuck, Taylor – you just got too much shit.'” Taylor then confirmed: “It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!”

Of the upcoming album, Taylor said: “I just went back and listened to all that stuff and it’s so dope and so different. People going into this thinking it sounds like ‘Slipknot’ Slipknot are so wrong. It doesn’t sound like anything Slipknot have ever done, that’s why it’s its own thing. To me, it really is the long-lost album. The music is so beautiful … People are really going to dig it.”

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, Taylor accused bands who use backing tracks during their concerts of having “no heart”.

The frontman elaborated: “There’s no heart to it. Now the hip-hop community gets a pass because largely what they’ll do is they’ll throw the track on and then they rhyme over the top of it. But you can hear the double track on that, so you know they’re doing it, but they’re actually singing it live, singing along to themselves. However, there are people in my genre who not only have tons of Pro Tools going on, but they’re not physically singing as well.”