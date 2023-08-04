Corey Taylor says bands using backing tracks have “no heart”









Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has accused bands who use backing tracks during their concerts as having “no heart”.

Taylor made the comments during an appearance on Jackass star Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. “I’ve had songs where, like I’ll start a song and then I’ll just blank… [And then] I’ll laugh and I restart the song,” the frontman explained to the host.

He continued: “I’m, like, ‘Fuck.’ At that point, that’s all you can do… And it lets people know that they’re in a moment, man. So many fucking people either play to track or they’re not playing it all, and it’s just, like, it’s just a fucking mechanical motion for them, and there’s no vibe. “

Taylor then explained why his problem specifically lies with bands who use this technique, rather than with artists from the realm of hip-hop. The Slipknot frontman continued: “There’s no heart to it. Now the hip-hop community gets a pass because largely what they’ll do is they’ll throw the track on and then they rhyme over the top of it.”

The singer concluded: “But you can hear the double track on that, so you know they’re doing it, but they’re actually singing it live, singing along to themselves. However, there are people in my genre who not only have tons of Pro Tools going on, but they’re not physically singing as well.”

Next month, Taylor is scheduled to release his new solo album CMF2, including the single ‘Beyond’. The track was originally written by the musician in 2006, but he only now feels comfortable to release the song. He said of the song: “I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song. Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me.”

Watch Corey Taylor on the Wild Ride podcast below.