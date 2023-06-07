Slipknot’s Clown to miss band’s European tour due to “health issues”









Slipknot have confirmed Clown will not be participating in the band’s forthcoming European tour because of “health issues”.

Taking to the band’s official Twitter account, the drummer explained why he won’t be embarking on the run of dates across Europe. In a statement, he wrote: “I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support”.

Slipknot’s tour is scheduled to begin on June 7th in Austria and will continue throughout the rest of June before concluding in Spain at Resurrection Fest on June 30th. They are also set to headline Download Festival in the United Kingdom during their trip. It remains unknown whether Clown will perform with Slipknot during their dates in the United States later this summer.

The band’s lead singer Corey Taylor recently discussed his thoughts on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and revealed he “couldn’t care less” if Slipknot get inducted once they become eligible in 2026.

“At this point, it’s like, I don’t even know if I’ll be considered for something like that and I couldn’t care less, to be honest. To me, that’s a high-five at the end of your career, ya know. I would rather have that later on. It’s just something I don’t really concern myself with,” he said on Jason Bailey’s podcast.

Taylor continued: “Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great. But, I don’t think I’m gonna even get in for one. So it’s fine. I’ve got better things to do”.

