Slipknot’s Clown departs their European tour









Slipknot member Clown, real name Shawn Crahan, has departed the band’s European tour. It comes after he previously revealed he wouldn’t be participating in the run of dates for family reasons.

In a statement shared on the band’s social media, Crahan told fans: “Hello to all of our fans. Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation. Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make.”

He added: “I’m so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to being there. As always, I’m so gracious for your overwhelming support for our family. I will be seeing you all at our shows in July. See you soon and hail Slipknot.”

Earlier this month, Crahan took to the band’s official Twitter account and wrote: “I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support”.

Surprisingly, Crahan then appeared with Slipknot during their headline appearance at Download Festival but won’t be appearing at any future dates on this current run. Their tour concludes in Spain at Resurrection Fest on June 30th.

Additionally, the band recently confirmed Craig Jones had left the band permanently, “To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future”.

It remains unknown whether Clown will perform with Slipknot during their dates in the United States later this summer.

