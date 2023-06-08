Slipknot part ways with founding member Craig Jones









After over a decade of bringing mayhem to metal shows all over the world, Slipknot have announced that they have parted ways with member Craig Jones. Jones had been known for providing the programming and various keyboard work for the band over the years.

Jones had originally joined with his signature mask, sporting various nails that were coming out of his head. Even when the band members revealed themselves behind their masks, Jones rarely showed his face and was notorious for never talking in interviews.

Slipknot posted about the news a few minutes ago, tweeting, “to our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future”. This also comes after percussionist Clown announced he would not be participating in a recent tour due to illness.

This is not the first time that Slipknot have had to part ways with one of their original members. After the passing of their longtime bassist Paul Gray, Slipknot had announced that Joey Jordison would be departing the band in 2013. The group would later have a dispute with percussionist Chris Fehn over financial issues, leading to him leaving before We Are Not Your Kind.

Jones originally joined Slipknot for their debut EP Mate Feed Kill Repeat, taking the place of original guitarist Donnie Steel. Since then, he has been involved in the various programming for all of their records, including softer songs like ‘Vermilion’ and ‘Snuff’.

Slipknot are currently riding the high of their last album The End, So Far, which stands as their last mandated record with their label RoadRunner Records. Although Slipknot intends to keep putting out albums, how they distribute their new material is still up in the air at the moment.

There has been no word from the band if there is a replacement waiting in the wings, but they will continue on with their European tour dates that are set to start soon.

