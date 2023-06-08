Slipknot unveil new mystery member at concert in Austria









Following the exit of Craig Jones, Slipknot unveiled a new mystery member at the Nova Rock festival in Austria on June 7th.

On the same day, the band confirmed Jones’ exit from the group but didn’t give a reason. They wrote on social media, “To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future”.

Hours after the announcement, Slipknot shared a new image on social media which included their mysterious new member and deleted the original post regarding the departure of Jones. The new member then appeared on-stage with the band at Nova Rock.

In addition to Jones leaving the group, Slipknot recently confirmed their drummer Clown will not be participating in the band’s forthcoming European tour because of “health issues”.

Taking to the band’s official Twitter account, the drummer explained why he won’t be embarking on the run of dates across Europe. In a statement, he wrote: “I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support”.

Slipknot’s tour began on June 7th in Austria and will continue throughout the rest of the month before concluding in Spain at Resurrection Fest on June 30th. They are also set to headline Download Festival in the United Kingdom during their trip. It remains unknown whether Clown will perform with Slipknot during their dates in the United States later this summer.