Slipknot to potentially release 'lost' album later this year









Slipknot member Shawn Crahan, otherwise known as ‘Clown’, has shared very exciting news for fans of the band. In a new interview with Upset Magazine, the percussionist claimed that the band’s lost album, Look Outside Your Window, could be released at some point this year.

The album was recorded at the same time as All Hope Is Gone, which the band released in 2008. Lead vocalist Corey Taylor tried to blend the two records but found that the “super experimental, vibey” tracks didn’t work together. From the Look Outside Your Window sessions, only one song has ever been released – “Til We Die’, which appeared as an All Hope Is Gone bonus track.

Although Slipknot have almost dropped the album multiple times, it remains unreleased. However, the band have been discussing the perfect time to share what Crahan describes as “an amazing body of work.” He explained, “You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot.” When asked why the band feel as though they’re ready to release the album 15 years on from its conception, he said, “Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it.”

The good news is that six months from now,” he continued, “April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label [Roadrunner Records]. There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards. There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

Listen to ”Til We Die’ below: