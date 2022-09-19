Slipknot re-release old music video in HD









The infamous mask-wearing nu-metallers Slipknot have just released 21 of their music videos in high-definition for the first time. This comes in preparation for the release of the band’s seventh album, The End, So Far, which is scheduled for September 30th.

Previously, most of their early music videos have only been available in a low-quality format, such as those that accompany songs from their 1999 self-titled debut album and their follow-up Iowa.

The compilation of music videos can be viewed through the band’s YouTube channel and contains videos for the likes of ‘Spit It Out’, ‘Unsainted’, and ‘The Devil in I’.

Slipknot have released 30 music videos since 1999, with percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan directing a large chunk of them. He was the creative force behind all of the videos for songs on 5: The Gray Chapter, We Are Not Your Kind, and the upcoming The End, So Far.

Crahan also co-directed the videos for ‘Dead Memories’, ‘Sulfur’ and ‘Snuff’, which appear on 2009’s All Hope is Gone, with P.R. Brown. His first music video was ‘Vermillion’, which he co-directed with Tony Petrossian, who he also collaborated with to make ‘Before I Forget.’

Due to its title, frontman Corey Taylor has addressed the rumours that Slipknot’s latest album will be their last. However, he reassured fans by stating: “People have been talking about the end of Slipknot since 2003, so it doesn’t really matter. If I had a nickel for every time I’ve had to straighten fans out, I’d have a shit-tonne of nickels, let’s put it that way.”

A few months ago, the band also revealed that their seventh album would be considerably more experimental than their previous efforts, with DJ Sid Wilson claiming to have sampled “different moons around different planets.”

Taylor also shared that the new album has allowed him to “get away from the shit that I’ve needed to say, and get back to the stuff that I want to say,” describing it as “almost like a reset”.