Corey Taylor says the new Slipknot album is "like a reset"









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has discussed the band’s mindset whilst writing their forthcoming album The End, So Far and explained how things have changed for them.

Taylor’s comments came when speaking to Kerrang, and in the discussion, he talked about the shock-metal outfit’s previous album, 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, as well as their visceral new single, ‘The Dying Song’.

The frontman referred to their last album as a “palette” cleanser, which facilitated the writing of their new album, a process that “felt almost like a reset”, explaining: “I could get away from the shit that I’ve needed to say, and get back to the stuff that I want to say”.

He then revealed the meaning of ‘The Dying Song‘: “For the last few years it’s been very trendy to be offended and outraged by everything, and yet nothing happens – especially in my country, which is just fucking ridiculous.”

Taylor added: “It’s almost like the tables have turned, and the more angry people get, the more the people who they’re mad at just double-down on the shit. Instead of there being cause and effect, or crime and punishment, now it’s just like, ‘Fuck you, we don’t care.’”

“I can’t tell if that’s a reaction because of the almost nihilistic isolation of the cultures themselves, where neither side is acknowledging any of the good parts of each other – they’re just really honed in on the shit that they consider inflammatory.”

“You’re sitting there going, ‘Well, it’s been fun! Everybody, pick up your trash when you’re leaving, and I’ll see you in Hell!’” he said. “That’s kind of what that song is. It’s just like, ‘If we don’t figure it out, I’ll see you when the meteor hits, basically’”, he concluded.

Elsewhere in the lengthy interview, Taylor reflected on Slipknot unveiling their new masks last year. Recalling that moment as the band took to the stage at Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, he said: “At first people were like, ‘Who the fuck is this?!’” the musician said. “The cameras came out like fucking crazy. I mean, it lit up like nobody’s business, and I just stood there for a second and let everybody do it. And then it was just on, you know?”

