Slipknot announce new album ‘The End, So Far’









The scariest clan in metal are back in business as Slipknot have revealed their return with their new rattling single ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’.

The song is from their forthcoming new album titled ‘The End, So Far’, making it the Iowan metal band’s seventh studio outing in a career that has never been out of the headlines since they came to the fore back in 1996.

Late last year, the band released ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ but then all went quiet on the album front until now when the masked gang revealed that a new record is on the way at long last.

To help launch the release, the band have teamed up with Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan for a music video which typically stirs with the same perturbing style which Slipknot have become known for.

The record is set for release on September 30th via Roadrunner Records, and it promises a more developed and texture sound than ever before from the evolving band. With plenty to reflect upon, metal will meet with introspection for a heavy affair in every sense.

You can check out the new rousing single, ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’, below.

