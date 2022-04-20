Slipknot launching 'KNOTVERSE' within 'The Sandbox'









Shock-metal legends Slipknot have teamed up with the team behind the virtual gaming universe, The Sandbox, to launch KNOTVERSE, which is described as “a fully immersive space to host Web3 experiences” and curated by the band and their Knotfest brand.

Slipknot wants to establish “a one-of-a-kind meeting place for heavy music culture in the metaverse” with KNOTVERSE. The new platform will host a variety of Web3 experiences, including NFTs, generative collections, metaverse concerts, gaming, fan and festival experiences, merchandise, new music and much more.

It is due to be released as KNOTVERSE LANDS within The Sandbox‘s virtual world. The band’s area will echo Knotfest’s “dark carnival theme and integrate more than 20 years of Slipknot themes and imagery”.

Slipknot are just the latest iconic name to partner with The Sandbox, following Snoop Dogg, Adidas and The Walking Dead in bringing ‘Lands’ to life within the game’s digital space.

Discussing Slipknot’s foray into digital real estate, Shawn Crahan said: “When I started playing Quake online in 1999 and Minecraft in 2011, it was another level. But at the time, I couldn’t have Sid scratching next to me, I couldn’t offer visual art to fans. All we could do together was play the game.”

He continued: “But little ideas like that are not only possible now, they barely scratch the surface. We are listening, we are watching and we are going where our fans are leading us. And if you don’t understand or you’re worried, know that we’re going to help bring our fans along. We are getting in this for all of us, with all of us, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up.”

Sébastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, explained elsewhere: “We’re proud to welcome Slipknot and Knotfest as the first heavy music band to open a home for their community in The Sandbox open metaverse.”

He added: “We’re building the future of digital expression and social interactions and this partnership invites a diverse, freethinking new audience to experience the benefits of true ownership where any Slipknot NFT can be used not only in The Sandbox but on any other compatible platform.”

It’s set to be a colossal year for Slipknot. As well as branching into the metaverse, they’re also gearing up to release their new album, the hotly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.

Listen to Slipknot ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ below.

