Slipknot show in Phoenix halted after fans start a bonfire in mosh pit









Fans of metal icons Slipknot started a bonfire in the middle of the mosh pit during their Knotfst show at the Ak-Chin Pavilion earlier this week. The blaze rose as the band were performing single ‘All Out Life’ on Tuesday night (November 2nd). In the hellish scenes, audience members kept the flames raging by throwing the venue’s chairs onto the heap.

The show was halted for half an hour while the fire was adequately dealt with. The band were forced to cut ‘Duality’ and ‘Spit It Out’ from their set. Two of their best-beloved tracks in what was undoubtedly a disappointment to many in the crowd.

In what has been a hectic week for the band, earlier this week they seemed to tease snippets of new music. The ‘previews’ came via The Chapeltown Rag, an online marketplace for the band’s collection of NFTs. This came after frontman Corey Taylor confirmed that a new album was almost finished and that a first single was just around the corner.

Taylor also promised fans some “cool surprises” when the band play in LA tomorrow night (November 5). Fear not, the show will be available to watch as a live stream. “(We) worked on a pretty fucking killer set to put together, which we kind of pieced together over some rehearsals – just kind of trial and error, putting the show together and really got it locked tight,” Taylor explained.

In other news, Taylor recently made headlines when he was drawn into a well-publicised spat with everyone’s least favourite rapper, Machine Gun Kelly. This came after Taylor allegedly made comments alluding to the Texan rapper.

He said: “I hate all new rock for the most part. I (hate) the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

This kicked off a back and forth that ended up with a pair of Slipknot fans charging and getting into a scuffle with MGK during his headline set at September’s Louder Than Life festival.

Watch footage of the bonfire below.