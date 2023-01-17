Sleaford Mods announce new album ‘UK GRIM’









Sleaford Mods are back with a new album, set to be released later this year. The Nottingham electro-punk duo will release their follow-up record to the top-five breaking Spare Ribs on March 10th with the title, UK GRIM.

The first single from the album has now been released to help promote the full release in March. The title track is accompanied by a music video created by the political artist Cold War Steve. Jason Williamson said that he was not interested in making another music video featuring him and his bandmate Andrew Fearn.

“We just thought, ‘What about Cold War Steve?’” William told NME. “I got in touch with him because I know him a little bit. We did a thing a few years ago with a mini exhibition of my words written on cardboard boxes, ripped up and then put underneath some of his work. We asked him to do the video and he was over the moon – we couldn’t believe it.”

The forthcoming album is Sleaford Mods’ seventh studio album as a proper duo – although they released five earlier records before taking the group full-time. UK GRIM features guest appearances from Florence Shaw of Dry Cleaning and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell.

In a press release for the album, Williamson said of its theme: “Maybe we are proud of the country. Maybe we are proud to be English. Maybe I’m proud of the horrible grey streets and the shit weather and the stupid fashions I find myself investing in. It’s just that the English we’re proud of being is absolutely nothing like the English the authorities want to try and promote.”

Discussing his admiration for Florence Shaw, Williamson added: “She’s just quite cutting, quite dark and a really interesting person. I got to know her a little bit and I’m in total awe of how she creates this non-landscape; this empty portrait of whatever she’s talking about. You don’t even have to know what she’s going on about, which is brilliant and I identify with.”