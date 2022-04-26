Sleaford Mods release explosive new EP 'Live From Nottz Arena’









Sleaford Mods have shared a brand new digital EP, Live At Nottz Arena, which was recorded in the duo’s hometown back in 2021. The offering features six tracks as well as guest appearances from the likes of Billy Nomates and Amy Taylor from Australian punk outfit Amyl and The Sniffers.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Sleaford Mods wrote: “Back in November we played a storming show at Nottz Arena and today we’ve released Live from Nottz Arena, a 6-track digital EP plus 3 videos from the night.”

The EP includes live footage of Sleaford Mods performing ‘Nudge It’ with the help of Amy Taylor, ‘Mork n Mindy’ feat Billy Nomates, and Tied Up In Nottz. All three videos are currently available on the band’s YouYube channel.

Live At Nottz Arena, as the name suggests, was recorded at Nottingham Arena last year. The show marked the band’s biggest performance to date and saw Sleaford Mods deliver a stunning setlist that included: ‘Mork n Mindy’, ‘Discourse’, ‘Jolly Fucker’, ‘Don’t Go’, ‘Nudge It’, and ‘Tied Up In Nottz’.

Sleaford Mods are set to embark on their North American tour on Thursday (April 28th), which will take them across the United States and Canada, culminating with a show in Washington D.C. on May 21st. You can check out the full schedule below.

Sleaford Mods Tour Dates:

April

28 – Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom

29 – Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom

30 – San Diego, CA, Casbah

May

3 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

5 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

6 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

7 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theater

11 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

12 – Columbus, OH, Ace Of Cups

13 – Cleveland, OH, Grog Shop

14 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix

18 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza

19 – Philadelphia, PA, Foundry

20 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair

21 – Washington, D.C., Black Cat