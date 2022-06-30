Singer Chanel Haynes allegedly loses West End job after Rolling Stones performance









The West End production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical went on with its final three performances without its version of Tina Turner this week. That’s because the show’s lead singer and actress, Chanel Haynes, is claiming that the production suspended her after performing with The Rolling Stones in Milan last week.

As is customary in the Stones’ setlists, the now-60-year-old band broke into a performance of ‘Gimme Shelter’ featuring Haynes on the co-lead vocal originally helmed by Merry Clayton. The band’s current singer who fills the role, Sasha Allen, was not at the performance.

“I can’t say exactly when I got the call because I don’t want to give timelines,” Haynes told Rolling Stone about how she wound up playing with the Stones that night. “But I’ll tell you that there was very little notice. Very little. Everybody was biting their nails. ‘How are we going to pull this off?’ But I tell you the machine the Stones have is like Buckingham Palace or the White House. They have the same level of personnel. Next thing I knew, I was on a plane to Milan.”

“I walked into the room and right there in a pink baseball camp is Mick Jagger and these really cool pants I’d never seen before,” she says. “We only ran it through it one time. I knew, since this is how I was raised, your rehearsal is your performance.”

Adding: “I never had sung the song full-out until that moment. We’re just in each other’s face going ‘just a shot away!’ in that little room. He had this little smirk on his face the whole time. When we were done, makeup, catering, and everyone else there started clapping like, ‘This is going to work!’”

After Haynes flew back, however, she claims to have received an email from her director that barred her from returning to either the show or the theatre. Although Haynes believes that her involvement with the Stones cost her the role of Turner, she shared with Rolling Stone that she was happy to hear that the production finished its run, even without her involvement.

“I will say that if you’re on the West End, there’s no one person that can stop a show,” Haynes explained. “It’s not designed that way. Ultimately, everything was fine. There was a show and a show happened, as did the [Stones] show in Milan. All the shows happened, and I was happy about that.”

Check out the performance that allegedly got Haynes removed from the Tina Turner musical down below.