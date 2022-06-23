Watch The Rolling Stones and Chanel Haynes storm through 'Gimme Shelter' in Milan









After Mick Jagger’s recent brush with Covid-19, The Rolling Stones returned to the live arena in style for their first show back in Milan, bringing out esteemed gospel singer Chanel Haynes to undertake Merry Clayton’s iconic part in ‘Gimme Shelter’.

The British rock rabble stormed through a 19-song set in Italy last night, which comes as part of their lengthy UK and European ‘SIXTY’ tour, and miraculously, the show only got the green light the previous evening.

Due to Jagger contracting Covid-19, the band were forced to postpone shows in Amsterdam and Bern that were scheduled for prior to Milan. Now, though, Amsterdam has been rescheduled for next month, but unfortunately, Bern has been cancelled entirely.

Haynes was replacing the band’s longtime backup vocalist, Sasha Allen, who missed the Milan show for unknown reasons. However, it’s safe to say that Haynes stepped up, and showed exactly why The Stones chose her. A disciple of the legendary record producer Quincy Jones, Haynes is best known for starring as the lead in the UK production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

The Stones’ ‘SIXTY’ tour is a celebration of their 60 years as a band, and across its run, they’ve made the headlines by performing tracks you wouldn’t normally expect them to. When the tour kicked off in Madrid, they surprised fans with a rendition of 1966’s ‘Out Of Time’, and then when they played in Liverpool, they paid tribute to their old friends The Beatles, by playing the 1963 hit that Lennon and McCartney wrote for them, ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.

The band have also caught the eye on this tour by opening each show with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August last year, aged 80. His spot has now been filled by Steve Jordan, who appears on The Stones’ forthcoming album.

Watch The Rolling Stones and Chanel Hayne perform ‘Gimme Shelter’ below.

