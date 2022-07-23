Simon Pegg says 'Star Wars' fans are more "toxic" than 'Star Trek'









After appearing in both the Star Wars and Star Trek franchises, Simon Pegg has described fans of the former as the “most toxic” even going as far as to say that he was once a part of the issue.

Pegg made the comments when sitting down with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM. In the interview, he discussed the abusive behaviour of some elements of the Star Wars fandom, and their unwillingness to accept diversity in the franchise. He said: “The Star Wars fan base really seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment”.

Pegg caveated his point by admitting that he too was once part of the problem, when he mocked the widely-criticised character Jar Jar Binks in his hit TV series Spaced. The abuse was so bad, that Ahmed Best, the actor behind the lighthearted character revealed in 2018 that he had considered suicide due.

“I’ve apologised for the things I’ve said about Jar Jar Binks because of course there was a fucking actor involved and he was getting a lot of flack,” said Pegg. “It was a human being and because it got a lot of hay, he suffered and I feel terrible about being part of that.”

Pegg then explained that Star Trek has a more progressive fanbase in comparison to Star Wars.

“I find the Star Trek fans have always been very, very inclusive,” he said. “Star Trek’s about diversity. It has been since 1966, it always was. There’s no sort of like, ‘Oh, you’re suddenly being woke.’ No, Star Trek was woke from the beginning.”

He added: “This is massively progressive. Star Wars suddenly there’s a little bit more diversity, and everyone’s kicking off about it. And it’s, it’s really sad.”

Watch Spaced mock Jar Jar Binks below.

