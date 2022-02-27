When Quentin Tarantino wanted to make a 'Star Trek' movie









Over the course of his career, Quentin Tarantino has been attached to a lot of fantastic projects which is inevitable due to his prominence in the landscape of contemporary cinema. In addition to the brilliant films that he has made, there have been some truly fantastic ideas that Tarantino has floated around but none of those plans ever came to fruition.

Those ideas have attracted a lot of attention from fans recently as Tarantino has been publicly planning his tenth and final project after which he is going to retire. During this time, he has also been in talks with TV producers and the latest reports even indicate that Tarantino is set to direct episodes of the new FX revival of Justified.

Among all the ideas that Tarantino has discussed, the potential of getting a Star Trek film was very well-received by fans. The director had even confirmed that he had considered the idea of making Star Trek as his tenth and final film but his heart told him that he wanted to end his filmmaking career by working on something original.

“I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it,” Tarantino said in an interview while describing his thought process before embarking on the final project of his illustrious career. “It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left handed about it. I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.”

Tarantino has been a huge fan of the sci-fi genre since he was a little kid and he had a special relationship with Star Trek as well. In fact, Tarantino even included the original 1966 version of Star Trek in his list of favourite TV shows alongside other classics like Gunsmoke, The Green Hornet, Speed Racer and many more iconic productions.

According to the reports that had surfaced, Tarantino had a lot of interesting ideas about how he was going to approach a potential Star Trek film. Tarantino was going to set his film on the gangster planet that was featured in the episode ‘A Piece Of The Action’ and he even described the project as “Pulp Fiction in space.”

Tarantino was also very excited about the possibility of working with Chris Pine because he is a huge fan. “I think one of the things that’s exciting about the movie [Unstoppable] is I am a huge Chris Pine fan… Now, to me, of the actors of his age, he’s hands down my favourite – of that group, of that era, of those guys,” the director gushed.

Unfortunately, all these ideas did not really see the light of day because the son of the creator of Star Trek – Rod Roddenberry – shot it down. The market research conducted by Paramount also indicated that Star Trek fans would not like Tarantino’s version so the franchise is moving ahead with a new instalment which is set to come out on December 22nd, 2023.

