New 'Star Trek' movie in the works from Paramount









It’s been a while since the USS Enterprise has flown onto the silver screen, with the modern revival of Star Trek having run out of steam in 2016 with Star Trek Beyond. Now, it seems like Paramount is ready to gear up once more for a cosmic adventure as WandaVision director Matt Shakman has been brought on board to develop a story that boldly goes where no one has gone before.

Wildly popular upon its modern revival, the stars of the new film series Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, and John Cho are each in talks to reprise their roles. Headed up by Pine as the iconic Captain Kirk, the reimagined modern trilogy was an altogether more youthful adventure, with many of the characters being more rebellious, spunky iterations of their original personalities.

At one point, the series was thought to be back on track after the release of Star Trek Beyond in 2016, as Quentin Tarantino surprisingly announced that he was working on a script for the film set in the 1930s. Unfortunately, this never came to fruition and the studio was forced to sit on the lucrative property as they continued to negotiate with Star Trek’s lead stars to convince them to return for a new instalment.

Josh Friedman, the writer of War of the Worlds and Avatar 2, is thought to be penning the script alongside the WandaVision scriptwriter Cameron Squires, with the brand new Star Trek film thought to be hitting theatres on December 22nd, 2023. With Disney failing to capitalise on the feature film potential of Star Wars, Paramount could capitalise on their losses with a revitalised Star Trek series.