See the very first official look at 'Avatar 2'









Usually in Hollywood, particularly given the need for universes, sequels, prequels and the rest, movies are churned out as if mere items on a production line, with new films having to come out on a consistent basis after the original. For James Cameron’s Avatar, however, this has not been the case. Despite still being the highest-grossing movie of all time and celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, we are still awaiting a sequel to the film.

Such follow-ups have certainly been promised, however, with four sequels to the iconic blockbuster having been in production for many years. Finally, after 12 years, we have our first glimpse at the new film, granted only in the form of a simple image, but it is the first glimpse nonetheless. Showing Jack Champion as the new character, Spider, lurking in the waters of Pandora, the first image is a simple tease.

Much has changed in the 12 years since we were last in Pandora with Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) having started their own family including Na’vi children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Among their new family is Miles Socorro, however, a human child born at the military base on Pandora who’s too small to return to earth.

As producer Jon Landau told Empire in an exclusive interview: “Jake took him in but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed her home and killed her father…so you have all these dynamics playing out”.

Directed by James Cameron, the same mind behind the likes of Titanic, Aliens and The Terminator, producer Jon Landau explained, “If you look at what Jim does in his movies, he writes in universal themes that are bigger than the genre of any one movie”.

See the first look image, below.