Quentin Tarantino is in talks to direct episodes of 'Justified' revival









Quentin Tarantino has been planning some of his final projects for a while now, with many fans already speculating about the subject of his supposed final feature film. Tarantino himself has spoken about potential ideas for the tenth addition to his highly acclaimed filmography on multiple occasions and has entertained a lot of fan theories about the prospects.

The director has claimed that he is very interested in returning to his incredibly popular Kill Bill series with a third instalment, an idea which would star the popular icon Zendaya, who has been getting a lot of attention for her wonderful performances in the new season of Euphoria. However, there are other contenders for Tarantino’s final film as well.

Tarantino has also hinted that he wants to make an incredibly ambitious, multilingual comedy western since the genre has had such a huge impact on his own journey as a director. In addition to all these ideas, the filmmaker has maintained that he is interested in doing an adaptation of a novel as well while fans have insisted that Tarantino is finally going to make the John Brown biopic that he has always wanted to make.

Although none of these ambiguities about his final film have been cleared up yet, reports have confirmed that Tarantino is currently negotiating terms for the chance to direct the new episodes of the revival of Justified that is being conducted by FX. Tarantino is no stranger to Justified, especially because he has done his own Elmore Leonard adaptation before with Jackie Brown.

According to the details about the new revival that have surfaced, this new sequel is titled Justified: City Primeval and will see Timothy Olyphant reprise his role as Raylan Givens. The new sequel skips forward eight years since Givens left Kentucky in Justified and is actually set in Miami where he is pulled back into a crazy life again.