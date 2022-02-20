Uma Thurman provides an update on the new ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 3’









Quentin Tarantino has long-teased his next cinematic project with Kill Bill: Vol. 3 highly rumoured to be the next film in the celebrated filmmaker’s sights. Star of the previous two films in the series, Uma Thurman, has provided an update on the new project during a recent interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show where the actor disappointingly revealed, a third film is “not immediately on the horizon”.

Becoming the actor’s most iconic role, Thurman’s character of ‘The Bride’ in the first two Kill Bill films has since come to represent one of Quentin Tarantino’s most quintessential characters. Further teasing eager Tarantino fans, Thurman added: “I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon”.

Suggesting that he was considering making Kill Bill: Vol. 3 back in October 2021, Tarantino told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM Radio, “The Bride has fought long and hard. Now, I have an idea that actually could be interesting. I wouldn’t do it for a little bit, though. It would be like at least three years from now, or something like that”. Though his thoughts on the subject were indeed vague, the filmmaker did add, “But look it’s definitely in the cards” stoking the rumour mill for his next project.

Remaining a key filmmaker in the contemporary landscape of Hollywood, the longevity of Quentin Tarantino is truly impressive, remaining relevant in an industry that is ever-changing. Creating his modern masterpiece Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, Tarantino stunned audiences with a layered, vibrant story about the end of tinsel town’s golden era, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie his shining stars.