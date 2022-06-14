Simon Pegg clarifies Tom Cruise comments: “Stop being so f**king literal”









Comedian turned actor Simon Pegg has clarified what he actually meant by his recent comments in regards to Mission: Impossible franchise co-star Tom Cruise, where he claimed that the Hollywood A-lister never accepts responsibility for his mistakes. Now, Pegg has claimed that it’s actually a running joke between the two.

In an exclusive interview with The Times last weekend, Pegg said that Cruise “maintains his authority” when on set. “If something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it,” Pegg claimed. “And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying sorry, he’ll just say, ‘Yeah,’ and wink at me.”

He continued: “I admitted fucking up once, and he said – with a wry smile, I hasten to add – ‘Simon, don’t do that.’ He maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything.”

The comments, which were widely taken as a dig at Pegg’s co-star, gained traction on social media, and in response to this, Pegg addressed the criticism he faced in an Instagram live video. He said: “I’m currently trending on Twitter for something I said in The Times interview about Tom Cruise never accepting responsibility for his mistakes, like it isn’t just a fucking running joke that we have. Stop being so fucking literal.”

He wasn’t finished there either. Responding to an article in The Guardian which queried, “Did Simon Pegg really reveal Tom Cruise’s darkest secret?”, on his Instagram story Pegg wrote: “Oh fuuuuuuck off!!!”.

Simon Pegg is set to star alongside Tom Cruise once again in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One, which is due for release in July 2023. It stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales.

The follow-up film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, is set for release in June 2024, and it will be the final instalment in the franchise, which has been running for 28 years.

