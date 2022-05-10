Simon Pegg and Mini Driver to star in new dark comedy ‘Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose'









It has been revealed that Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver will star in a new dark comedy called Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose. The new offering by writer-director Adam Sigal has just entered production in Leeds.

Based on real events, Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose will follow the titular Nandor (Pegg) – a Hungarian-American psychoanalyst regarded as the father of parapsychology – in his quest to discover a talking mongoose called Gef.

Driver, meanwhile, will star as Fodor’s assistant Anne, who travels with him as he ventures into uncharted territory. The cast will also include Tim Downie (Good Omens), Ruth Connell (Supernatural), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Gary Beadle (In the Heart of the Sea) and Drew Moerlin (V/H/S).

The upcoming movie is being produced by Sasha Yelaun and Dominic Burns, alongside Karl Hall and Matt Willians for Future Artists Entertainment. Chelsea Newell, James Di Giacomo, Danny Bohnen, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, the fan-owned entertainment company Legion M, and Tip Top Productions will serve as executive producers.

Opening up about the cinematic offering in a Deadline exclusive, Adam Sigal said: “Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose is such a unique story that I couldn’t believe it was true. There’s nobody else other than Simon who could embody this character and take us on this insane journey and I can’t wait to get started.”

Yelaun went on to add: “The reason I love working with Adam is he comes up with fresh ideas and original content, which is rare to find. I see a lot of remakes, this is not one of them and it’s exciting to bring amazing stars to the table that feel the same such as Simon and Minnie. I’m excited to see them in action together and watch Adam deliver another cerebral movie that makes you think.”

As of yet, a release date for Nandor Fodor has not been revealed.