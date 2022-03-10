Sigur Rós unveil “inclusive" digital community









Sigur Rós fans can look forward to a new “inclusive and free digital experience” called Heimr that the Icelandic band have launched worldwide.

Sigur Rós unveiled the new online community via a post on their Instagram account on Tuesday, March 8th. Heimr is open for registration now, and fans who sign up go the new initiative will be given “free and permanent” access to the community’s official Discord. “The Heimr community will be a space that evolves over time, and relies upon your input as much as ours,” Sigur Rós explained in the post.

They then went on to detail the benefits of Heimr membership, adding: “As a member, you will be the first to receive upcoming announcements, have exclusive access to community benefits, and be able to engage in conversation that brings them together around the music, energy, and community that makes our fanbase special.”

According to Sigur Rós, the “central Discord hub will be the first layer in an ongoing experiment, one that only works with your active participation.”

Members of the Heimr community will be given their own ‘Glingur’, a unique digital membership pass that will live on a “decentralised data storage system on a low-carbon impact blockchain”, otherwise known as Polygon. Sigur Rós signed off the post by saying: “We hope you are as excited about these developments as we are, and to see you in Heimr soon”.

The Heimr unveiling came shortly after Sigur Rós announced an extensive American tour and confirmed that they have started work on their first studio album since Kveikur, which was released back in 2013. The tour will see Sigur Rós stop off in Mexico in April, after which they will move on to North America for a two-month string of shows.

The much-anticipated shows are set to feature songs from the new album “alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25-year discography”. Fans can look forward to seeing Kjartan Sveinsson, who left the band nearly a decade ago, rejoin his former bandmates.