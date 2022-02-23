Sigur Rós announce 2022 North American tour









Iceland’s premier indie rockers Sigur Rós have announced their return for a series of North American tour dates in 2022.

The new trek, which will stark at the Festival Vaivén in Mexico on April 30th, will stretch across two months as the band play throughout the continent, ending with a two-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The tour will be the band’s first in nearly five years. The intervening time had been difficult for Sigur Rós: drummer Orri Páll Dýrason left the band in 2018 after having been accused of sexual assault by artist Meagan Boyd. The following year, the group were subject to a tax evasion case, having been accused of evading over 150 million Icelandic krona in a period of three years. That case was dismissed in 2019.

In 2020, the group released Odin’s Raven Magic, a collaborative album that was originally performed in 2002 and recorded in 2004. The band are currently said to be working on their first album in nearly a decade, a follow up to 2013’s Kveikur. The new tour will also see the return of former member Kjartan Sveinsson, who left the group after the recording of Kveikur. Sveinsson helped produce but did not play on that album.

The official statement from the band proclaims the new trek to be a “world tour”, but so far the only dates available are in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Check out the dates for Sigur Rós’ North American world tour down below.

Sigur Rós 2022 North America tour dates:

April

30 – Festival Vaivén @ Mexico

May

3 – Citibanamex Auditorium @ Monterrey

5 – Auditorio Telmex @ Guadalajara

9 – Orpheum Theatre @ Vancouver, BC

11 – Theater of the Clouds @ Portland, OR

13 – Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA

17 – Frost Amphitheater @ Stanford, CA

19 – Shrine Auditorium @ Los Angeles, CA

23 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater @ Austin, TX

24 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater @ Austin, TX

25 – Winspear Opera House @ Dallas, TX

27 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre @ Atlanta, GA

28 – Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN

31 – State Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN

June

1 – Riverside Theater @ Milwaukee, WI

3 – Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI

4 – Auditorium Theatre @ Chicago, IL

6 – The Anthem @ Washington, D.C.

7 – The Met Philadelphia @ Philadelphia, PA

8 – Boch Wang Theatre @ Boston, MA

10 – Place des Arts @ Montreal, QC

11 – Meridian Hall @ Toronto, ON

14 – Kings Theatre @ Brooklyn, NY

17 – Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY

18 – Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY