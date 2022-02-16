Kjartan Sveinsson rejoins Sigur Rós









Keyboard player Kjartan Sveinsson has rejoined Icelandic rock group Sigur Rós for the first time since his departure in 2013.

In a post on social media, Sigur Rós announced that their keyboardist would be rejoining with a photo of Kjartan, Jónsi, and bassist Georg ‘Goggi’ Hólm which was captioned: “Two old faces and one new old face”.

The statement to fans of the band continued: “Three of us happy to be back together and doing what we love doing. Exciting times ahead.”

Kjartan ‘Kjarri’ Sveinsson joined Sigur Rós as the keyboardist in 1998, making his studio debut on the band’s iconic 1999 record Ágætis byrju. After 14 years with the band he sat out the band’s 2012 world tour, and, the next year, Sigur Rós confirmed that Kjartan had left the group.

At the time of Kjartan’s departure from the group in 2013, the group were questioned. They responded: “Yes he has left the band. He said he spent half his life in the band and it was time to do something different.”

Adding: “Kjartan has left yes but all on a good note. He wanted to leave for some time. We have added some extra hands but that’s also because we use a lot of instruments on the albums and we can’t play them all at the same time live. We want the live experience to be as good as possible.”

Sigur Rós have released just one studio album, 2013’s Kveikur, since Kjartan’s departure. Kveikur was also the last Sigur Rós album with drummer Orri Páll Dýrason, who left the band in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault.

After leaving Sigur Rós, Kjartan released Der Klang der Offenbarung des Göttlichen in 2016. Then four years later in 2020, he shared an EP entitled The Last Farm.

Listen to the group’s brilliant ambient track ‘Glósóli’ from their 2005 album Takk… below.

Two old faces and one new old face. Three of us happy to be back together and doing what we love doing. Exciting times ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hBWxeUWkOr — sigur rós (@sigurros) February 14, 2022