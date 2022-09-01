Shia LaBeouf joins Francis Ford Coppola movie 'Megalopolis'









The cast for Francis Ford Coppola’s latest epic, Megalopolis, has been bulking out, with the controversial star Shia LaBeouf being the latest to join the forthcoming movie.

Joining an epic cast for the iconic filmmaker’s passion project, created with funds from his own back pocket, LaBeouf will collaborate with the likes of Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett, Jon Voight, Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Lange, Adam Driver, Laurence Fishburne and Jason Schwartzman.

The actor’s casting comes after his recent blacklisting from the industry after his former partner FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him in 2020 for sexual battery and assault. The lawsuit has yet to go to trial, but LaBeouf remains a controversial figure in the industry following the announcement of such allegations.

Announcing in April 2019 that he would be officially taking on the project, Francis Ford Coppola has since put $120 million into the making of Megalopolis in his mission to make one of the most ambitious films ever made.

While speaking to Deadline, Coppola discussed his excitement for the project: “I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilising all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theatre, and that will be an epic on a grand scale, which I’ve titled Megalopolis”.

Before LaBeouf appears in Coppola’s epic, he will collaborate with Abel Ferrara for the forthcoming movie, Padre Pio. Check out the trailer for the new religious drama below.