Sharon Van Etten was “relieved” after ‘The OA’ was cancelled

Etten played Rachel DeGrasso in the Netflix series which was canned in 2019 after just two seasons. It had been created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, and the duo planned for it to play out over a five-season story arc, but, it was ultimately shelved early.

In a new interview with NME, the singer-songwriter reflected upon her role and her regrets over it. She explained: “It was a challenge to take on a role like that, and I feel very lucky to have worked with Brit and Zal – they’re very adventurous in the kind of work they produce.

“I was constantly insecure, and I knew I was the imposter. So as lucky as I felt that the show wanted me to be part of it, I was also quietly relieved I didn’t have to do it anymore. I’m sorry to the fans but I just felt like I was going to be found out… I didn’t know what I was doing!”

Meanwhile, she recently announced her brand new album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is arriving on May 6th.

