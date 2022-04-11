Sharon Van Etten covers David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ for new Elon Musk documentary









Covers are the ultimate gift that you never knew you needed and Sharon Van Etten’s take on the David Bowie classic ‘Starman’ is akin to a surprise parcel on a Monday morning with your name on it.

The day brightening boon that the track provides isn’t even dampened by the circumstances through which it was brought to us. The indie star’s reimagining of Bowie’s 1972 single is part of Netflix’s Elon Musk documentary, Return to Space.

The documentary comes with the official logline: “Offering rare inside access to NASA and SpaceX, this is the thrilling story of the nearly 20 year journey to send American astronauts back to space aboard U.S. rockets, from filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.”

While Etten’s involvement is naturally only limited to the soundtrack, it marks a busy period for the star nevertheless. Earlier this month, she announced the details of her forthcoming album.

After the release of her latest singles ‘Porto’ and ‘Used to It’, she will arrive with her sixth studio LP We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong on May 6th.

In the meantime, you can enjoy her beauteous take on Bowie below.

