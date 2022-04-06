Sharon Van Etten shares teaser for new album









After having previously dropped two new singles this year, it is now official: Sharon Van Etten is back with a brand new album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

Following the release of the songs ‘Porto’ and ‘Used to It’, Van Etten has officially announced her sixth studio album with a new teaser trailer that was released on the singer’s YouTube account. The new album will feature ten songs and will be released on May 6th.

Oddly enough, those two previously released tracks are now stand-alone singles, as Van Etten has announced that they will not be featured on We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” Van Etten explains in a press release. “These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”

“I wanted to convey that in an image with me walking away from it all,” Van Etten continues, “Not necessarily brave, not necessarily sad, not necessarily happy.” According to the press release, the new album will be at least slightly apocalyptic in tone, creating a loose concept record centred around surviving against destructive forces, both internal and external.

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong will be Van Etten’s first solo album since 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow. She will be co-producing the album along with Daniel Knowles, who had also helped produce her two previous singles along with her recent cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Femme Fatale’.

Unlike most album rollouts of the modern-day, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong will feature no preview singles. That probably explains why Van Etten only announced the LP one month before it is set to drop, and it’s a bold move from an indie artist to rely on nothing but anticipation for their new record.

Check out the teaser trailer for We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong down below. We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is set for a May 6th release.