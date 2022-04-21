Sharon Van Etten hints at more collaborations with Angel Olsen









American rock heroine Sharon Van Etten has recently sat down with NME, and discussed what’s going on in her life at the minute and the deep connection she shares with her one-time collaborator, Angel Olsen.

Van Etten wasted no time in telling the publication that Olsen is “one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met, and our friendship is still growing.” The ‘Serpents’ singer was speaking about the release of her upcoming sixth studio album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, which is set for release on May 6th.

The focus of the conversation quickly turned to Angel Olsen, who Van Etten worked with on the joint 2021 single, ‘Like I Used To’, which was a resounding success. Van Etten and Olsen will be hitting the road together in North America this summer, alongside Julien Baker.

Of potential future collaborations with Olsen, Van Etten appended: “Our schedules are pretty crazy coming up, but I feel like this is just the beginning of working together.”

Elsewhere in the feature, Van Etten revealed what it was like to film on the cult Netflix series, The OA, saying that she felt like an “imposter” on set. The New Jersey native played Rachel DeGrasso in the series, which ran for two seasons between 2016 and 2019.

Looking back on her time on the series, Etten said: “It was a challenge to take on a role like that, and I feel very lucky to have worked with Brit and Zal – they’re very adventurous in the kind of work they produce.

She appended: “I was constantly insecure, and I knew I was the imposter. So as lucky as I felt that the show wanted me to be part of it, I was also quietly relieved I didn’t have to do it anymore. I’m sorry to the fans but I just felt like I was going to be found out… I didn’t know what I was doing!”

It’s set to be a significant year for Sharon Van Etten, and We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is sure to be one of the releases of the year.

Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Porta’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.