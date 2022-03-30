Sex Pistols to release new 'Original Recordings' bundle









Punk progenitors The Sex Pistols are set to release the Sex Pistols Original Recordings, a collection of tapes that show the band at their most raucous and untamed. The band were formed in 1976, featuring John Lydon, Glen Matlock, Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

Matlock was ousted during the recording of their one and only album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, leaving Jones to record the majority of the bass lines. By the time they performed the album live, they had found a more permanent replacement in Sid Vicious, who died in 1979 at the age of 21.

The release of the recordings comes at a time of revived interest in the founding punk band. The recordings will be available on double vinyl, digital and CD. As well as familiar anthems ‘Bodies’ and ‘God Save The Queen’, the tracks include more idiosyncratic material such as ‘(I’m Not Your) Stepping Stone’ and ‘I Wanna Be Me’.

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is overseeing a six-part series that details the band’s notorious rise to power. He remembers the power they held on his native England. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever,” the director said in a statement. “It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch and listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols.”

Conversely, Lydon has expressed some worry over the television series, feeling that it will do them some damage. Lydon claims he only heard of the decision to make a series based on their lives a mere few hours before it was made public to the world at large. He says the decision goes against everything the band as a collective have stood for over the last 23 years. He insists that the court ruling, which occurred in August 2021, is an unwise one, and that any attempts to “water down” the influence of The Sex Pistols will do damage.

As of this time of print, Lydon has yet to comment about what his opinion is of the Sex Pistols Original Recordings, although they may represent something closer to his vision as to what the band represented. Lydon currently fronts Public Image Ltd, a band he formed off the ashes of The Sex Pistols. The Sex Pistols Original Recordings will be released on May 27th.

Sex Pistols Original Recordings Tracklisting:

Pretty Vacant God Save The Queen Bodies No Feelings I Wanna Be Me Anarchy In The UK Submission No Fun (I’m Not Your) Stepping Stone 10. Holidays In The Sun New York Problems Lonely Boy Silly Thing Something Else C’Mon Everybody Satellite Did You No Wrong Substitute My Way

Formats:

CD

2LP (Black vinyl)

2LP (Transparent Green)

2LP (Transparent Yellow)

Cassette – 5 with individual artwork

Digital