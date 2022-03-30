New Sex Pistols series set to be released on streaming services in May









Pistol, the new series documenting the life and times of the controversial punk band the Sex Pistols is set to premiere on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland and Hulu in the US on May 31st.

Befitting of the hell-raising band that the series depicts, the making of the six-episode biopic has been equally fraught with controversy, backstabbing and bickering.

Helmed by legendary Trainspotting director Danny Boyle, the series is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol which has led to former bandmates claiming the account is rather one-sided.

In fact, Johnny Rotten is being sued by his former Sex Pistols bandmates Paul Cook and Steve Jones over the use of the band’s music in Danny Boyle’s forthcoming miniseries.

The miniseries has proven to be somewhat of a poisoned chalice for Rotten, who earlier this year claimed that the series was “the most disrespectful shit” and threatened legal action against the show.

However, it was laterally reported that the frontman had been working with the series but was snubbed because he was “too difficult to work with”.

Now, in this latest twist in the tumultuous tale of the series, it is reported that Cook and Jones have hired the lawyer Edmund Cullen who is set to take Lydon to court over breaking the ruling in place that any commercial song usage would be decided by a majority vote, and they had not been consulted.

Previously, Lydon’s lawyer Mark Cunningham has also commented on the series. The direction that famed Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is taking is heavily based on Jones’ memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, and Cunningham claimed the novel depicted Lydon in a “hostile and unflattering light”.

Lines such as “[Lydon was an] annoying little brat with the great bone structure who’s always for more,” seemed to stick in the famously hostile frontman’s craw.

Pistol has been created for TV by Craig Pearce (Moulin Rouge!). It is written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell-Boyce (24 Hour Party People). Anson Boon stars as Lydon, and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock.

No trailer has yet been released from the series but one is surely on the way soon.

