Former Sex Pistols vocalist John Lydon "applauds" Queen Elizabeth









Former Sex Pistols vocalist Johnny Rotten (or John Lydon, as he will be referred to from now on), says he is really “proud” of the Queen for serving such a long time on the throne. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the singer refuted common perceptions to say that the monarch is worthy of acclaim and applause.

“I’ve got to tell the world this. Everyone presumes that I’m against the royal family as human beings, I’m not,” Lydon said. “I’m actually really, really proud of the Queen for surviving and doing so well…I applaud her for that, and that’s a fantastic achievement. I’m not a curmudgeon about that.” Ever the contrarian, Lydon revealed that he doesn’t think the monarchy will survive, as the next heir, Prince Charles, plays Pink Floyd to his cabbages.

The interview is interesting because it no doubt stems from the Sex Pistols’ rousing rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’, which bears nothing in common with the military-based anthem that is sung in Her Majesty’s honour. What it stems from is a sense of rebellion, which coincided with her 25th year on the throne, as the Sex Pistols used it as a single to spread anarchy and nihilism across Britain.

In other Lydon related news, the singer has spoken out in response to the recently announced Sex Pistols Original Recordings, a collection of tapes that shows his band at their earliest and grittiest sounding. The singer isn’t happy with the release and issued a statement on his Facebook page that shows his disapproval of the albums, feeling that they don’t represent the band as a democratic outfit. He is also sceptical of the forthcoming Danny Boyle led series, Pistol, feeling that it represents something of a fantasy about the band’s rise to the top of the public’s imagination.

Bassist Glen Matlock criticised Lydon in 2021, particularly regarding his stance on Brexit. The songwriting bassist strongly opposes Brexit and said he found it strange that a “Pad” would consider supporting Nigel Farage. Although born in London, Lydon is effectively Irish, as is evident from his 1994 memoir, Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs.