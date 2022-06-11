Seth Rogen names his favourite hip hop albums of all time









Seth Rogen, an actor and director with an ability to traverse genre and age groups with his personality both on-screen and off it, has been serving up laughs for over two decades since making his breakthrough in Freaks & Geeks. Having tapped into everything from ceramic art to weed connoisseur, Rogen has also emerged as something of a hip-hop aficionado with a nostalgic affinity for the 1990s.

Naturally, the ’90s is an era of hip hop that Rogen feels closely aligned with, especially considering that it was a period of time in which he came of age. Reflecting on his younger listening habits, Rogen’s favourite records operate as a reminder of the halcyon days of his youth. There’s something special about the albums we connect to at an incredibly formative stage in life for all of us, and Rogen is no different.

Rogen grew up in Canada, which until recent years, wasn’t renowned for having a thriving hip-hop scene. His acting work would take him to the bustling streets of Los Angeles at 16, but, interestingly, Rogen had a stronger affinity for the East Coast rather than the West.

After the success of Freaks & Geeks, along with his friend and colleague Jason Segel, Rogen auditioned to take part in the Eminem biopic 8 Mile. Unfortunately, he didn’t land the role as Cheddar, and the ordeal was one of the most embarrassing moments of the actor’s life. “Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times,” he once explained. “Add the fact that one of my best friends is watching me do it and that we’re both reading for rappers from Detroit, which we could not have been less right for,” he added.

Although Rogen is more than aware that he doesn’t have much in common with the archetypal rapper lifestyle, that doesn’t mean he can’t put pretend to be the tenth member of Wu-Tang Clan when he listens to their records. Rogen once revealed his three favourite albums during a Twitter Q&A, and unsurprisingly, Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) featured on his list. His two other selections were A Tribe Called Quest’s Midnight Marauders and also The Roots’ Do You Want More?!!!?

Seth Rogen’s favourite hip hop albums:

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

A Tribe Called Quest – Midnight Marauders

The Roots – Do You Want More?!!!?

Impressively, Rogen was in attendance during one of the most important nights in Wu-Tang history, and he later told MTV it was the greatest concert he’s ever witnessed. He revealed: “I was actually at the last-ever Wu-Tang concert when all the members were there. It was Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s last live performance. It was pretty amazing.”

Watching ODB do his thing for the final time is a moment that every hip-hop fan wishes they were there to see in person, and Rogen has that memory to grasp onto for the rest of his life. Perhaps, one day, he can even fill in and become an honorary member of Wu-Tang for one night only.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.