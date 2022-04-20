Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announce co-headlining tour









Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced details for a joint North American tour which is set to begin in August this year.

The giant co-headline N.Y. State Of Mind tour will stop off at 25 cities over two months until October, Kicking off in St. Louis on August 30th and concluding in Los Angeles on October 4th.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will also perform in Toronto, Newark, Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Oakland, bringing their legendary hip-hop music, old and new, to fans across the continent.

Earlier this month, Nas performed classic segments from his impressive back catalogue during a live show at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ N.Y. State Of Mind tour will go on general sale on April 26th from here, with a select pre-sale available now.

All of the dates for the N.Y. State Of Mind tour can be seen below.

August

30th – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

September

1st – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

2nd – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

3rd – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

4th – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

7th – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

8th – Waterfront Music Pavilion, Camden, NJ

9th – XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

10th – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

13th – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

14th – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

16th – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

17th – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

18th – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

20th – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

21th – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

22nd – Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

24th – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

25th – Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

26th – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

29th – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

30th – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

October

1st – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

2nd – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

4th – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Watch Nas perform sections from ‘If I Ruled The World’, ‘Made You Look’, ‘One Mic’ and ‘Rare’ during this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony below.