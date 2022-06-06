Trouble, Atlanta rapper, has died aged 34









Rap star Trouble, also known as Mariel Semonte Orr, has passed away at the young age of 34 due to a shooting.

The Atlanta rapper’s death was confirmed by the authorities following which Def Jam Recordings released a tribute on social media honouring the life and legacy that Orr left behind. Addressing the untimely demise of Orr, the label said: “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

According to the reports released by Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Orr died after he was shot on Sunday, June 5th, at 3:20am after performing at an event only a few hours prior to that. When the officials arrived at the scene to investigate what had happened, they pronounced that the rapper was dead on the spot.

Having collaborated with the likes of Drake and The Weeknd among other big names, Orr had established himself as a prominent voice in the rapping community. The shooting took place at the Lake St. James Apartment complex at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers but very few details about the incident are clear at this point.

There haven’t been any arrests yet but a suspect has been named – 33-year-old Jamichael Jones – in regards to this shooting. The authorities claimed that the two men weren’t really acquaintances but there was a domestic dispute involving a female friend whom Orr was visiting at the apartment complex in Conyers.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.