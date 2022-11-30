Self Esteem partners with Solace for a Christmas advert and shares ‘The 345’ video









Self Esteem has shared a new music video for ‘The 345 – Choose You Edit’ and has announced a new partnership with Solace for a Christmas advert in defiance of domestic abuse.

The new music video for ‘The 345 – Choose You Edit’ has been described in a press release as an “emotional look back at an unprecedented 18 months” following the release of Self Esteem’s Mercury Prize-nominated second album, Prioritise Pleasure.

After a whirlwind year of unprecedented success with her new album and a string of emphatic live shows, Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – has now announced a new partnership with Solace, who support women and children suffering domestic abuse and sexual violence, for their Christmas appeal.

The poignant advert follows a woman called Maya over seven years of Christmas, in a retelling of the classic ‘12 Days Of Christmas’ carol, sung by Self Esteem. The song concludes with the haunting line, “In the seventh year of Christmas, he threatened to kill me.” Taylor then explains that it “takes a woman on average seven years to leave an abusive relationship.”

You can watch the advert below and make a donation to the campaign here.

In October, Taylor dropped Prioritise Pleasure (Deluxe) on the one-year anniversary of the album’s release, which featured five bonus acoustic versions of the tracks with strings arranged by Colin Elliot.

Discussing the deluxe release, Self Esteem said: “Any chance I get to work with Colin Elliot is a joy. Singing the lyrics of ‘Hobbies 2’ over the most beautiful string arrangement was particularly joyful. Thank you to Colin, Toby, The Up North Session Orchestra, my own beautiful band and the AKlass Collective for helping me make these exclusive versions.”

Elsewhere, Self Esteem was recently announced as the support act for Blur during their Wembley Stadium reunion gig on July 8th, 2023.