Self Esteem discusses Mercury Prize nomination, Arctic Monkeys and Mr Blobby









At the Mercury Prize Awards 2022, Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor, claimed that she enjoys singing Arctic Monkeys' new tune while she is "spangled" and told the tale of meeting Mr Blobby.

Discussing her nomination, Taylor said, “I’m in a better head space of thinking, ‘Genuinely, I’m someone that’s been nominated’; that’s all I asked for and all I wanted. Genuinely, my life has changed this year. I can go into the rest of my life and my creative life as well not being so like, ‘Please, look at me! Hello!’ I don’t have to do that anymore. That’s the biggest prize. Not to put a cute little button on it, but me being alright with myself is the best prize ever.”

After the ceremony, Taylor said that she got drunk in her flat and sang one of the Arctic Monkeys’ new tunes more than 20 times. She said, “I can’t stop getting drunk and singing ‘There’s Better Be A Mirrorball’ to people that don’t want to hear it in my living room!”

Taylor had recently appeared on The Big Breakfast TV show and met British icon Mr Blobby. Discussing meeting Blobby, she said, “It doesn’t get better than that, does it? That day when I met Mr Blobby… I don’t need anything else now. You know they used to put the voice on it? The vocoder? Obviously they didn’t have that, so the guy in the suit was trying not to make any noise. When I hugged him he’d just be like, ‘blobby blobby’ in a normal man’s voice. Poor guy.”

