Blur announce huge London show for 2023









Britpop is making a comeback next summer as Blur are set to join Pulp in enjoying a reunion. The ‘Song 2’ four-piece will be playing a huge show at Wembley Stadium next July.

Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree will be rattling off the hits in front of what will almost certainly be a sold-out crowd. It’s a show that has been touted and hinted at for years, but now it’s finally here.

The show is the first time outing for the Britpop legends since 2015, with the gang having enjoyed productive solo outings and various ventures in the meantime. It will also be their first-ever show at Wembley.

Speaking about the huge announcement, frontman Albarn concisely commented: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

While Coxon added: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

James noted: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on 8th July that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

And last but not least, Rowntree shared: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

Tickets are set to go on sale for the huge show on Friday, November 18th at 10am.

