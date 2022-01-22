The bizarre secret Instagram account managed by Lorde









Musicians have always had strange hobbies on the side, but Lorde’s might just be the most peculiar. In fact, the Kiwi singer was so embarrassed that her secret became public knowledge that she decided to put a stop to it.

Using social media when you’re a world-famous pop star like Lorde is very different from the average person. Every single post she makes is immensely scrutinised, and the singer needs to be extremely careful about what is published under her name. It’s why so many have stopped personally using these platforms, instead choosing to let their team communicate on their behalf.

In 2017, however, somehow, Newshub stumbled upon an Instagram account titled ‘onionringsworldwide’, which they linked to the singer. It only had 24 followers at the time of publication, and after they contacted her management for a comment, the profile abruptly disappeared.

As the name suggests, the page was dedicated to onion rings. The premise was simple, Lorde would upload images of the delicacy she tasted while on her travels and then rate the culinary item out of five stars. One post read, “Tempura onion ring eaten ceremoniously on a plane from Tennessee to New York. Very good – thick, sweet onion and deliciously chewy batter. Served with a slightly spicy (non-traditional) sauce. 4.5/5.”

Soon after, when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the New Zealander was forced to clarify her quirky passion project. “I didn’t realise that it was going to be a ‘thing’… I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a popstar would do to look relatable,” she defensively said. “It wasn’t, it was a funny thing with my friends on the tour and I was like, ‘This is a good past time’.”

As soon as her identity emerged, Lorde shelved the account and didn’t want this joke amongst her friendship group to become something that the public could readily consume.

The profile was dormant for three-and-a-half years before Lorde decided to revive her side-hustle in 2020. In a post explaining her return, “This reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017. I’d get a smile and a wink from waitstaff— it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil.”

The profile now boasts over 120,000 followers, and 13 posts in total are visible on the page. While the cynic in me is sceptical about whether it is all an elaborate PR stunt, even on the off chance it is, Lorde deserves credit for thinking so wildly out of the box and her devotion to the act.