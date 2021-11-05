Lorde releases two new singles, ‘Hold No Grudge’ and ‘Helen of Troy’









Lorde has released two brand-new singles, ‘Hold No Grudge’ and ‘Helen of Troy’, taken from the deluxe version of her Solar Power album.

The singer described the songs as “black sheep” that didn’t quite fit the shape of the record but asserted that they were nevertheless “big tunes” in her latest fan email.

She then went on to describe ‘Hold No Grudge’ as, “a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth.”

Later adding that ‘Helen of Troy’ came about simply as a way to bring a giggle to the studio. “That’s just me talking trash to make Jack [Antonoff] laugh.”

Adding: “We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of [Melodrama] and it was fun the whole time. It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes.”

Recent Lorde has also shared the stunning new music video for her Solar Power track ‘Fallen Fruit’. In it, you see the New Zealand pop icon slowly walking along a beach as the day turns to night, in some apparent reference to the lyric “and we will walk together.”

You can check out the two new singles below.