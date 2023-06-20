The search for missing actor Julian Sands has been resumed









In January, English actor Julian Sands went missing while hiking in California’s San Gabriel Mountains. After initial searches were unsuccessful, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the hunt for Sands has been resumed.

They shared: “On Saturday, June 17th, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located.”

When Sands first went missing, searches were interrupted by bad weather conditions, with officials explaining, “The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches.”

By January 25th, Sands’ brother Nick told the BBC that he’d accepted the idea of the actor no longer being here. “I have come to terms with the fact he’s gone and for me that’s how I’ve dealt with it,” he said.

On June 17th, helicopters and drones were used to further the search, with over 80 volunteers appearing to help find Sands. However, The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department explained that, although it’s June, “multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow.”

“Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity,” they continued.

Sands, whose career began in the early 1980s, is known for his roles in movies such as A Room With A View and Warlock, alongside television series like 24 and Smallville.

See more Search Efforts Continue for Julian Sands Across Mt. Baldy https://t.co/tmJUcaiit6 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 19, 2023