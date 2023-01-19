Actor Julian Sands is reported missing after hiking in San Gabriel Mountains









English actor Julian Sands, known for films such as Leaving Las Vegas and The Killing Fields, has been missing since last Friday, January 13th. According to the latest reports, Sands went hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, but nobody has reached him since then.

While addressing the situation, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department pointed out that search crews had begun sweeping the area once the missing report had been filed. However, they had to retreat after 24 hours of searching due to the threat of avalanches.

The 65-year-old actor had previously expressed his love for hiking. In an interview with ThriveGlobal, he said: “I spend a lot of time in the garden, a lot of time in the outdoors, in the mountains. The local mountains offer great adventure, you can go out for an hour, a day or even several days. It’s always different and always fantastic.”

Sands added: “And of course, I do believe in a certain athleticism for me as an actor, keeping fit is important. So living, or being based in Los Angeles — actors don’t really live anywhere, they are always on the road — lends itself to a wonderful outdoors lifestyle.”

When asked about why he loves hiking, Sands responded: “I love climbing mountains, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Alps over the years, a lot of time in the Andes, Alaska and the American ranges. Climbing mountains, a lot of time people who don’t climb mountains assume is about this great heroic sprint for the summit. And somehow this great ego-driven ambition. But actually it’s the reverse. It’s about supplication and sacrifice and humility, when you go to these mountains.”

British film producer Cassian Elwes took to Twitter to talk about Sands’ disappearance: “I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers.”

Check out the thread below.

I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. — cassian elwes (@cassianelwes) January 18, 2023