Julian Sands: Family fear missing actor will never be found









On January 13th, the English actor Julian Sands was reported missing. He had apparently gone hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of California. Now, almost two weeks later, his brother has said that he fears his brother may never be found.

Sands is known for starring in films such as Leaving Las Vegas and The Killing Fields. He was a known hiker, as he told ThriveGlobal: “I spend a lot of time in the garden, a lot of time in the outdoors, in the mountains. The local mountains offer great adventure, you can go out for an hour, a day or even several days. It’s always different and always fantastic.”

However, given the length of time that he has been missing and the threat of avalanches in the area, his brother fears that even his vast experience may not be enough at this stage. Nick Sands told the Craven Herald: “He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone.”

He added: “However sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong. On Monday, he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton; he will be missed, and I guess we will raise a glass to him.”

While addressing the situation as the news first broke, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department explained that search crews had begun sweeping the area once the missing report had been filed. However, they had to pause the operation after 24 hours of searching due to the threat of avalanches.

The family have since released a statement praising the efforts. “Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search terms listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.

The search and rescue operation is still currently ongoing and Julian Sands is yet to be officially declared presumed dead.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. — cassian elwes (@cassianelwes) January 18, 2023