Sean Penn is "glad" he won't have to deal with the future of the world









Sean Penn has always been something of a disgruntled Hollywood star, with tales as to his grumpy persona and controversy littering the history of the industry in everything. Such was exemplified when Penn was depicted as one of the many puppet caricatures in Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Team America World Police whereupon he sent a letter to the pair that read “fuck you”.

A social and political activist, Penn recently spoke to the Toronto Sun about the state of the modern world, telling the publication that he was happy to be growing old in a world that was increasingly changing for the worse. “I’m a little frustrated with the world,” Penn told the newspaper, adding: “I’m glad I’m old and won’t be having to deal with where this stuff is going”.

Fuelled by the cancel culture toxicity of modern society along with the continued destruction of the environment, Penn denounced the contemporary views on such issues. “We give too much of a shit about what we are going to be accused of by people who want to be self-righteous because they can get a quick reward,” the actor reported.

Detailing further, he continued to slander the modern point of view that has seemed to have emanated out of social media, adding, “They’re self-righteous hypocritically — they damn this, but don’t worry about why kids are being bombed in Yemen, because it’s not getting them into a club right away”.

These strong views are nothing new for Sean Penn, with the actor also refusing to appear on the set of Gaslit for Starz until every cast and crew member had been vaccinated against Covid-19. Penn, most recently, directed Flag Day starring Dylan Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin and Regina King, based on the 2004 memoir Flim-Flam Man: A True Family History by Jennifer Vogel.