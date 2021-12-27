When Trey Parker and Matt Stone went to the Oscars on LSD









South Park has always reflected the absurdities of American sociocultural realities in its brilliant satire and the show has managed to do the same for the pandemic as well, with new specials capturing the essence of the unreal events that have taken place over the last couple of years. Although the show had attracted criticism for its faltering vision in the past few seasons, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have proven that they are still at the top of their game.

For the longest time, South Park has maintained its status as one of the most celebrated cartoons, largely because it has avoided the mistakes of other iconic shows such as The Simpsons by remaining cutting edge and entirely relevant. However, South Park’s future wasn’t really secure during its first few seasons and the show was in a precarious position until Parker and Stone garnered more attention with their 1999 South Park film Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

The South Park movie is now an indispensable part of the show’s legacy for a variety of reasons but, at the time, it gained national recognition for scoring an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. The song in question is titled Blame Canada, a satirical masterpiece which urges parents to blame the titular country for the corruption of their children due to the apparently pernicious impact of popular culture.

As important icons of American counter-culture and creators of the most subversive show on TV, Parker and Stone decided to do something wild for this special occasion. They attended the Academy Awards ceremony as each other’s date, wearing dresses that had been previously worn by Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. In addition, they decided to drop acid before heading to the most televised spot in the entire country.

They had planned on wearing outlandish duck costumes at first but they didn’t want to give the organisers a reason to throw them out, choosing to attend in elegant dresses like all the actresses there. The creators had even prepared to avoid all questions about the dresses, deciding that they will answer every query with one, and only one, hilariously absurd answer: “It’s a magical night tonight.”

Other celebrities caught onto what Parker and Stone were doing and actually came up to them to say: “This is my big night, fuck you.” Fortunately, the duo were too high to notice anything other than the constantly flashing lights and all that noise. Unfortunately, they soon realised that they would have to sit through the terribly boring ceremony sober because they were coming down from the high midway through the proceedings.

Parker and Stone ultimately lost out the chance to win the Academy Award to none other than Phil Collins which pissed off Parker. When a reporter asked him whether it was actually a magical night due to the nomination they earned, Parker replied: “It doesn’t matter because losing just makes it horrible. It’s terrible to lose to Phil Collins especially.” Anyone who is familiar with Blame Canada knows it should have been the winner.

Watch the actual footage of Trey Parker and Matt Stone on LSD at the Oscars below.